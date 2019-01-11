HOBART, Australia (AP) — American Sofia Kenin advanced to the Hobart International final with a 6-2, 6-4 win over sixth-seeded Alize Cornet on Friday.

Kenin will play Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, who Belinda Bencic 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-2 in an earlier semifinal.

Kenin hasn't dropped a set at Hobart this week and beat top-seeded Caroline Garcia in the opening round.

"I've beaten a lot of top players this past week, so I'm really happy with the win," Kenin said.

Russian-born Kenin, into her first singles final after last week winning the Auckland doubles title with Eugenie Bouchard, was down 0-3 in the second set but leveled before breaking and serving out the match.

