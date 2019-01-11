NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Bayern Munich forward Thomas Mueller has been banned for both games against Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel imposed a two-game ban for Mueller's red card after a bad tackle against Ajax last month.

The panel added one more game to the mandatory one-match ban for a straight red card.

Bayern plays at Liverpool on Feb. 19 and hosts the second leg on March 13.

Ajax's Maximilian Woeber also misses the round of 16 games — against Real Madrid — for his red card in a separate incident during his team's 3-3 draw with Bayern in the final group-stage game.

UEFA also fined Ajax 20,000 euros ($23,000) and Bayern 8,000 euros ($9,200) for other incidents involving fans.

