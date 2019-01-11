SYDNEY (AP) — Ashleigh Barty continued her strong run at the Sydney International with a semifinal win over Kiki Bertens, beating the Dutch player 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5 Friday.

Barty withstood 15 aces from Bertens in the 2-hour, 18-minute match to advance to her second consecutive final in Sydney.

She will play two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova or Serbian qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich in Saturday's final. Kvitova and Sasnovich played later Friday.

After beating 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the first round, Barty has defeated No. 1 Simona Halep, the 12th-ranked Elise Mertens and Bertens.

"It's amazing — it truly has been a phenomenal week of tennis," Barty said. "I feel like I've played great the whole week. I've had tough opponents every single round and I'm really excited to have another shot at the title."

