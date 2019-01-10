NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that free agent infielder Jed Lowie and the New York Mets have agreed to a $20 million, two-year contract.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement is subject to a successful physical.

Lowrie is a switch-hitter who turns 35 in April and is coming off his first All-Star season.

He set career highs with 23 homers and 99 RBIs last year for Oakland, hitting .267. While he played mostly second base for the Athletics during the past three seasons, he figures to see time at third and first with the Mets, who acquired second baseman Robinson Cano from Seattle.

Lowrie is the fifth All-Star added by the Mets this offseason, following Cano, closer Edwin Diaz, catcher Wilson Ramos and reliever Jeurys Familia, traded to Oakland last summer and then re-signed by New York as a free agent.

