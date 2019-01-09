MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid avoided the upset this time, beating Leganes 3-0 on Wednesday to move closer to the last eight of the Copa del Rey.

After being eliminated by Leganes in the competition's quarterfinals last season, Real Madrid cruised to a first-leg victory at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Sergio Ramos netted his 100th career goal to put Madrid ahead at the Bernabeu, and Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius Junior added to the lead.

The victory eased some of the pressure on Santiago Solari's team, which had not won a game in 2019. Madrid was coming off a 2-2 draw at Villarreal and a 2-0 home loss to Real Sociedad in the Spanish league, where it trails leader Barcelona by 10 points.

