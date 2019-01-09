Eddie Jones is beating up his England team.

That's according to the England union's annual injury audit.

England training injuries are twice as frequent and in reality five times worse than the average for the study period when the severity is taken into account.

Jones has come under fire from clubs over injuries, with Bath saying the England carnage was "totally unacceptable".

In one of the most notable cases, Wasps flanker Sam Jones had to retire last year because of a broken leg suffered during an England training session involving judo in 2016.

England CEO Nigel Melville tried to put a positive spin on the England injury disaster, saying it had already been recognised and steps taken by consulting club conditioners and coaches.

Breaking the fall - England coach Eddie Jones at one of his infamous team judo sessions. Photo / Getty Images

"Obviously international rugby is played at a greater intensity so training is at a greater intensity so we are trying to manage that transition," Melville said.

"I think that's starting to show some positive signs."

The report will add pressure on Jones, as he prepares England for this year's World Cup in Japan.

But rugby in general is under the gun over an escalating injury situation.

Injuries to England and professional club players have been kept since 2002, and it shows that injury severity has risen steeply overall.

The report emphasised that the comparatively low England numbers involved compared to the overall study figures meant results could be skewed.

Overall, 38 per cent of injuries during the 2017/18 season occurred in training sessions, with concussion the most frequent in full-contact sessions.

There had not been enough time to properly judge if the lower tackle height trial had reduced concussions in the Championship Cup.

Concussion has been the most common reported injury in the England premiership for many seasons, accounting for about 20 per cent.

England rugby's medical services director Simon Kemp said: "The data suggests that more significant changes to the game might be needed to reverse these trends."