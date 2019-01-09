MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Bernard Tomic has beaten Nick Kyrgios in the first career match between two of Australia's most temperamental tennis players.

At the Kooyong Classic exhibition event, Tomic sealed the match with a trick serve between his legs, something that Kyrgios is more noted for doing during a match. The move left Kyrgios laughing and shaking his head.

Kyrgios, who lost in the second round at the Brisbane International last week, had a break point early in the second but was unable to consolidate with Tomic then breaking at 3-3.

Kyrgios said he was happy to see Tomic back in form after missing the Australian Open last year when his ranking plummeted.

"I don't think there has ever been a player like BT," Kyrgios said. "It is great to see him back out here as I know he was going through some rough times. He won a title last year and it looks like he is carrying a bit of momentum."

In an earlier match, Marin Cilic outlasted Kevin Anderson 6-3, 4-6 and 15-13 in a pro set tiebreaker.

