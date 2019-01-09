ST. LOUIS (AP) — Blues forward Alexander Steen will miss at least two weeks with a shoulder injury.

The team placed Steen on injured reserve Tuesday before hosting the Dallas Stars. Steen injured his left shoulder on an open-ice hit from Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas in the first period Monday night in Philadelphia.

Steen has six goals and nine assists for 15 points in 32 games this season. The 34-year-old Swede is in his 10th full season with St. Louis and is a veteran of 930 regular-season NHL games with the Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs.

