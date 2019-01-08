A woman who claims she was raped by an Australian cricketer has broken down in court after revealing she was asleep at the time of the alleged attack.

Alex Hepburn, 23 — who played county cricket for Worcestershire in the UK at the time of the incident — is alleged to have sexually attacked the woman in a dark bedroom just moments after she had consensual sex with one of his teammates, Joe Clarke, after a night out in April 2017.

A court in the UK heard that the victim initially believed she was still in bed with Clarke, who had left the room to be sick, when Hepburn is alleged to have to entered the room.

However, the court heard the victim woke up to find a man with a distinctive Australian accent — which was different to Clarke's — performing a sex act on her.

The cross-examination took an emotional toll on the alleged victim after Michelle Heeley QC, defending said: "Clarke has a large penis — did you not notice any difference?" according to The Sun.

The alleged victim sobbed from behind a protective curtain during questioning, asking for a break as she broke down in tears, The Sun reported.

It is alleged that WhatsApp messages found on Hepburn's mobile show he was part of a "stat chat" sex contest group to record details of women its members had slept with.

A court heard members would try to have sex with as many "freshies" as they could over the English summer and they would share details, like their conquest's name, age and "performance".

It is alleged the "winner" was able to gloat and enjoy a free night out, paid for by other members.

The woman returned home with Clarke from the night club, engaging in sex before both falling asleep, with Clarke passing out in the bathroom.

She went to bed but claims hours later she woke up to find Hepburn having sex with her, who she initially believed to be Clarke.

During her evidence, she admitted she didn't have a 100 per cent clear memory of having consensual sex with Clarke before the alleged rape.

According to The Sun, she told the court: "I remember being on top of Joe.

"I had sex with Alex for about 20 minutes before pushing him off. I wasn't wide awake, I tend to shut my eyes when I have sex. I was asleep. I had pushed him off."

Cross-examining, Ms Heeley responded: "I suggest your eyes were open during the incident."

After asking the alleged victim if she was drunk, she responded to Ms Heeley saying she was "tipsy but well aware of what I was doing".

Ms Heeley asked if the alleged victim had said anything to Mr Hepburn to indicate she wasn't enjoying the sex.

She replied: "I pushed him off when I realised, but before, no.

"When I realised it was him, I was confused, I couldn't understand why it wasn't the person who I fell asleep next too.

"When I pushed him he was kind of pawing at my legs and encouraging me telling I'm beautiful."

She then fled the flat before being found by a passer-by who then called police.

The alleged victim was found crying, bent over and physically sick in the street and shaking.

The trial continues.