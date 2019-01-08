PARIS (AP) — Montpellier missed the chance to move up to third place in the French league as it lost 2-0 at struggling Nantes on Tuesday.

Nantes moved up to 11th, seven points out of the relegation zone.

Montpellier played 71 minutes of the match with 10 men after forward Gaetan Laborde was sent off for a high tackle on Nantes defender Diego Carlos.

Nantes failed to make the most of its chances but eventually took the lead shortly after the hour mark following a rapid counterattack. Valentin Rongier sprinted down the left flank and released Majeed Waris, who fired past Montpellier goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte.

Advertisement

It took Nantes until nine minutes before full time to seal the result when Petar Skuletic beat Lecomte to a corner and nodded it on to Nicolas Pallois, who headed it in.

RELEGATION BATTLE

Amiens drew 0-0 at home to fellow struggler Angers in a result which did neither team any favors.

It was Angers' fifth successive draw and left it four points above the relegation zone.

Amiens inched two points above the bottom three.

The home side had the better of the chances but Ludovic Butelle proved impeccable in goal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports