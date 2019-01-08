SAO PAULO (AP) — World Cup-winning coach Luiz Felipe Scolari says he's been declining requests to be the new Colombia coach.

Scolari says on Tuesday the Colombian Football Federation keeps approaching him to replace Jose Pekerman, who left the job last year.

But Scolari says he wants to stay at Brazilian club Palmeiras.

"It seems Colombia do not understand I am not leaving, and they are raising their offering," he says. "But it is not a matter of offerings."

Advertisement

Scolari joined Palmeiras six months ago and guided it to the national title last year. That helped to repair his reputation at home, where his second stint as Brazil coach flamed out in the 2014 World Cup. Scolari led Brazil to the 2002 World Cup title.

He says he's also had offers to coach clubs back in China, but is happy where he is.

Colombia has an interim manager, Arturo Reyes.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports