VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Padraig Harrington has been chosen as captain of the Europe team for the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

The appointment of Harrington was announced by the European Tour at its headquarters at Wentworth on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old Irishman has served as vice-captain for the last three Ryder Cups, most recently under Thomas Bjorn last year when Europe regained the trophy outside Paris.

Bjorn was on the five-person panel that selected his replacement. It also included past Europe captains Darren Clarke and Paul McGinley, as well as European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley and a member of the tour's Players Committee.

Harrington, a three time major winner, played in six Ryder Cups and was on the winning team four times.

