SYDNEY (AP) — Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the limited-overs international series in Australia and the tour of New Zealand after playing a starring role in India's first ever test series triumph Down Under.

Bumrah took a series-leading 21 wickets at an average of 17 in India's 2-1 series win, which wrapped up with the drawn fourth test in Sydney on Monday.

India will now play Australia in three one-day internationals, starting Saturday in Sydney, before traveling to New Zealand for an ODI and Twenty20 international series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India released a statement Tuesday saying Bumrah, who bowled more overs than any other pace bowler in the four-test series against Australia, deserved a break.

"Keeping in mind the work load of the bowler, it was best felt to give him adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia," the BCCI said.

Mohammed Siraj, who is yet to make his ODI debut, will replace Bumrah in the squad for the Australia and New Zealand tour.

Rohit Sharma will return for the ODI series after skipping the fourth test against Australia to spend time in India with his family.

Australia is resting its frontline pace trio — Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins — for the three-game ODI series.

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami