ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Tournament host United Arab Emirates needed a late penalty from a handball to salvage a 1-1 draw with Bahrain in the opening match of the Asian Cup on Saturday.

Bahrain was close to taking a win at its regional rival when Mohamed Al Rohaimi scored from the center of the area in the 78th minute.

But Mohamed Marhoon handled the ball in the box, sending Ahmed Khalil to the spot to snatch the equalizer with two minutes remaining.

UAE and Bahrain share Group A with India and Thailand.

Australia, the 2015 champion, starts its title defense on Sunday when it plays Jordan in Group B.

The tournament in the UAE is the biggest ever having expanded from 16 teams in 2015 to 24 teams.

