PHOENIX (AP) — Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams scored 21 points apiece to lead a balanced attack, and the Los Angeles Clippers extended their dominance of the Phoenix Suns with a 121-111 victory Friday night.

Marcin Gortat had his first double-double of the season with 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Patrick Beverley scored 16 points for the Clippers, who led by 29 points in the second quarter and took their third victory over the Suns this season and their 11th straight in the series.

Devin Booker scored 23 points and TJ Warren had 20 for the Suns, who lost their fifth straight.

Beverley made four 3-pointers, Williams had three and Tobias Harris added two with his 16 points. Montrezl Harrell scored 15.

Advertisement

The Suns, down by 30 with 4 1/2 minutes remaining in the third quarter, used 22-5 run fueled by seven points from Jamal Crawford and six by Josh Jackson to close to 91-78 entering the fourth quarter.

Mikal Bridges' slam on the first possession of the period brought the Suns within 11, but Williams made two 3-pointers and a three-point play as the Clippers again pulled away.

The Clippers shot 51 percent from the field and held a 43-25 rebounding edge. Los Angeles outrebounded the Suns by 42 in the three meetings this season.

Reserve Richaun Holmes had 16 points. Suns center Deandre Ayton had four points, tying a season low set in the first game against the Clippers on Nov. 28.

Gallinari has 72 points in three games against the Suns this season and Harris has 69.

The Suns fell behind early, a problem in their last several starts. Harris and Williams made two 3-pointers apiece in the first quarter, when the Clippers shot 71.4 percent and finished on a 23-6 run for a 38-19 edge.

The Clippers led 63-34 on Gallinari's first 3-pointer with 4 minutes left in the half. It was 68-44 at halftime.

Phoenix trailed Philadelphia by 22 points after 16 minutes of its 132-127 loss on Wednesday and was down by 17 at halftime of a 132-109 loss to Golden State on New Year's Eve.

TIP-INS

Clippers: The Clippers play six of their next seven games at home, only away for an over-night trip to Denver on Jan. 10. ... Boban Marjanovic, one of three Clippers to have a double-double against the Suns on Nov. 28, did not play.

Suns: Ayton had double-doubles in nine of his previous 11 games, and he had nine rebounds in the other game in that stretch. ... The Suns are 5-16 at home. Only New York (4-12) has fewer home victories. ... Booker has seven 35-point games, tied for third in the league behind James Harden (15) and Stephen Curry (eight).

UP NEXT

Clippers: Host Orlando on Sunday.

Suns: Host Charlotte on Sunday.