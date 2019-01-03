Roberto Bautista Agut (7), Spain, def. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-4.
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (5), Georgia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Tomas Berdych, Czech Republic, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-2, 6-4.
Marco Cecchinato (4), Italy, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 7-6 (2), 6-2.
Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, 6-4, 6-1.
David Goffin, Belgium, and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Marko and Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 6-1, 3-6, 15-13.