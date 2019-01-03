MUNICH (AP) — Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been omitted from Kicker magazine's winter rankings of the country's best players for the first time since 2007 because of a drop in performance.

The Bayern Munich captain had been ruled out twice before because of injury, but this time the 32-year-old Neuer's omission is for sporting reasons following his recovery from a hairline fracture in his left foot.

Kicker says Neuer has made several mistakes this season, both for Bayern and for Germany, and that he is lacking routine, security and timing. He let in eight shots on goal in succession.

Former Germany goalkeeper Toni Schumacher tells the magazine "the decision is bold but correct. Sadly I have to say that for someone like Manuel, who brought goalkeeping to a whole new level in past years, top performances are always required."

Borussia Dortmund player Roman Buerki was considered the Bundesliga's best goalkeeper.

