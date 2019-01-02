PERTH, Australia (AP) — Germany teammates Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev each won their singles matches over France on Wednesday at the Hopman Cup.

Kerber beat Alize Cornet 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 while Zverev defeated Lucas Pouille 6-3, 6-7 (8), 6-2 to advance.

The French pair had earlier recorded a 4-3 (4), 4-3 (3) win in doubles.

Zverev had a match point in the tiebreaker but needed the third set to get the victory.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"Lucas fought well and played really well in the important moments," Zverev said. "He's a very tough opponent, and I think he's going to do well in the Australian Open."

Zverev said the mixed-team event is good preparation for Australian Open, which starts on Jan. 14.

"You want to play tough opponents, you want to play the best players before a Grand Slam," Zverev said. "I've played two very good players, and I'm happy to get those matches under my belt."

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports