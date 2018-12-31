MIAMI (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 34 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, leading six Minnesota players in double figures as the Timberwolves defeated the Miami Heat 113-104 on Sunday night.

Towns added seven assists and six blocked shots for the Timberwolves. The only other player in NBA history to have that many points, rebounds, assists and blocks in the same game was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, for the Los Angeles Lakers against Phoenix on Nov. 14, 1975. Abdul-Jabbar had 35 points, 19 rebounds, nine assists and eight blocks in that game.

Robert Covington scored 16 and Taj Gibson added 14 for Minnesota. The Wolves also got 13 apiece from Andrew Wiggins and Dario Saric, while Tyus Jones scored 12.

Dwyane Wade led Miami with 21 points. Josh Richardson scored 17, Derrick Jones Jr. added 16 and Hassan Whiteside grabbed 13 rebounds for the Heat.

RAPTORS 95, BULLS 89

TORONTO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points, Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 12 rebounds and Toronto recorded its seventh straight win over Chicago.

Danny Green and Fred VanVleet each scored 10 points as the Raptors bounced back from their largest defeat of the season, a 29-point loss at Orlando on Friday.

Lauri Markkanen had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Wendell Carter Jr. had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulls, who didn't score for the first 3:19 of the fourth quarter.

Chicago's Zach LaVine fouled out with 13 points. It was a poor shooting night for LaVine, who went 3 for 17, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range.

Kris Dunn scored 14 points, and Justin Holiday and Chandler Hutchison each had 11 as the Bulls fell to 5-8 under coach Jim Boylen.

MAGIC 109, PISTONS 107

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Evan Fournier's running jumper in the lane as the buzzer sounded gave Orlando a win over Detroit.

D.J. Augustin led the Magic with 26 points and eight assists, and Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon each scored 22 points. Fournier finished with 13.

Luke Kennard scored 16 points to lead the Pistons. Reggie Bullock and Blake Griffin had 15 apiece and Andre Drummond had 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Fournier's winning basket ended a wild finish in which Detroit wiped out an eight-point deficit in the final three minutes only to lose for the 11th time in their last 14 games.

MAVERICKS 105, THUNDER 103

DALLAS (AP) — Teenage rookie Luka Doncic scored 25 points and young backcourt mate Dennis Smith Jr. hit the go-ahead layup in the final minute for Dallas.

Paul George scored the last 13 points for Oklahoma City and finished with 36, but he missed a pull-up jumper over Smith with 2 seconds left in the first of two straight meetings on back-to-back nights for these regional rivals.

The Thunder's Russell Westbrook was 4 of 22 from the field for nine points with nine rebounds and eight assists.

Smith scored 14 points. DeAndre Jordan had 12 points and 17 rebounds.

George was 12 of 24 from the field but just 3 of 11 from 3-point distance as the Thunder shot 24 percent from beyond the arc. Westbrook missed all eight of his attempts from long range.

