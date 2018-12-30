x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Detroit 31, Green Bay 0

Houston 20, Jacksonville 3

New England 38, N.Y. Jets 3

Carolina 33, New Orleans 14

Buffalo 42, Miami 17

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.