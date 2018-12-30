SYDNEY (AP) — Craig Goodwin scored from a penalty kick in injury time to give Adelaide United a 2-1 win over Newcastle in the A-League on Sunday.

Nikola Mileusnic put Adelaide in front in the 38th minute. Roy O'Donovan leveled for the Jets in the 75th.

Three teams are level on 20 points at the top of the standings but Melbourne Victory, which drew 1-1 with Wellington Phoenix, holds first place with a better goal difference. Sydney FC is second after its 2-1 win over Brisbane Roar. Perth Glory, in first place before the round began, can move back into top spot by picking up points against Central Coast on Monday. The Mariners haven't won a match in nine attempts this season and are in last place.

Western Sydney and Melbourne City conclude the round on Tuesday.

