ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Veteran catcher Jonathan Lucroy has finalized a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

The team announced the move Saturday. To make room on the roster, right-hander Austin Brice was designated for assignment.

Yahoo Sports reported the deal is for $3.35 million.

A two-time All-Star, the 32-year-old Lucroy batted .241 with four homers, 51 RBIs and a .617 OPS in 126 games this year during his only season with the Oakland Athletics. Though he struggled at the plate, he received praise for his management of the A's pitching staff.

Before signing Lucroy, the Angels did not have an accomplished major league catcher on their 40-man roster. Jose Briceno made his debut last season, and the team claimed Kevan Smith off waivers from the Chicago White Sox two months ago.

The Angels will be Lucroy's fifth team in four seasons. He played his first 5½ seasons with Milwaukee, making All-Star teams in 2014 and 2016.

Lucroy, a .277 career hitter, finished fourth in NL MVP voting in 2014.

