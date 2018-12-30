It might be too early to make definitive proclamations, but the Black Caps are slowly building a batting lineup that compares favourably to its many predecessors.

This year has been a breakout one for New Zealand's batting body - of all players who scored at least 300 test runs in 2018, the top three averages are held by New Zealanders – Henry Nicholls (73.11), Tom Latham (59.81) and Kane Williamson (59.18).

Gaze upon New Zealand's all-time highest test averages, and four current Black Caps rank inside the top 10 – Williamson (first), Ross Taylor (third), Nicholls (eighth) and Latham (ninth). All four average over 40, while BJ Watling averages 39.77 when keeping wicket, and Jeet Raval (34.69) and Colin de Grandhomme (32.77) both hold solid records for what their roles require.

Most of the current lineup have gone through rough patches with the bat, only to still be picked, and Black Caps batting coach Craig McMillan believes that consistency of selection is vital to their recent success.

Advertisement

"From a batting point of view you need to know that you're not playing for your place in the next two or three innings. You get the benefits of that further down the track. Whilst the nature of the beast is that some guys are going to miss out in certain conditions, against certain opposition, if you give them that confidence that you're going to stick with them for a period of time, I think then you get the results.

"We've had some real consistency with that top six, top seven for a period of time. Now they've played 20 to 40 tests, and we're going to see the benefits of that for the next two, three, four years."

The benefits have already begun, as different players start to step up to produce test victories. Previously, the Black Caps had only won one test – against England in 2015 - in which neither Williamson nor Taylor scored a 50, but with big centuries to Latham (176) and Nicholls (162 not out), they doubled that tally in the second test against Sri Lanka in Christchurch.

McMillan adds that earning success in different conditions shows the versatility and potential of the batting group.

"In the UAE our gameplans were tested in terms of spin bowling, reverse swing, and different things. We've come back to New Zealand where pace and bounce is the challenge. You have to adapt to those different conditions really well. As a batting unit that's something we're getting better and better at, and it's something we're doing quicker and quicker. I think we're seeing the results of that."

Four consecutive series victories is a stellar result, and Bangladesh will have to be at their best next year to stop it from becoming five in a row.