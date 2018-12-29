CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 423 runs in the second cricket test at Hagley Oval on Sunday to win the two-match series 1-0:
___
New Zealand, 1st Innings 178 (Tim Southee 68, B.J. Watling 46; Suranga Lakmal 5-54, Lahiru Kumara 3-49).
Sri Lanka, 1st Innings 104 (Angelo Mathews 33 not out; Trent Boult 6-30, Tim Southee 3-35).
Advertisement
New Zealand, 2nd Innings 585-4 decl. (Tom Latham 176, Henry Nicholls 162 not out; Lahiru Kumara 2-134).
Sri Lanka, 2nd Innings 236-9 (Kusal Mendis 67, Dinesh Chandimal 56; Neil Wagner 4-48, Trent Boult 3-77).
___
More AP Cricket: https://www.apnews.com/apf-cricket