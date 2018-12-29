VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Artyom Galimov and Nikolai Kovalenko scored short-handed goals and Russia beat the Czech Republic 2-1 on Friday night to improve to 2-0 in the world junior hockey championship.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 24 saves for Russia, allowing only Jachym Kondelik's second-period goal.

Tied with Canada for the Group A lead, Russia opened Thursday with a 4-0 victory over Denmark. The Czech Republic was coming off a 2-1 overtime victory over Switzerland on Wednesday.

In the late game in Victoria, the United States faced Kazakhstan in Group B.

The United States opened Wednesday night with a 2-1 victory over Slovakia. The Americans will play Sweden on Saturday night and complete round-robin play against Finland on Monday night.