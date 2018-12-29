CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 29 points and made seven 3-pointers, Tony Parker had 17 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter and the Charlotte Hornets avenged a double-overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week with a 100-87 victory on Friday night.

Jeremy Lamb added 19 points and Cody Zeller had 14 points and 10 rebounds as Charlotte improved to 13-7 at home.

D'Angelo Russell scored 33 points on 13-of-24 shooting for the Nets, who lost for only the second time in the last 11 games.

The Hornets won despite an off night from their bench. Aside from Parker, Charlotte's reserves were 3 of 21 from the field.

The Hornets (17-17) bounced back from the loss in Brooklyn on Wednesday, when Joe Harris stole a loose ball at midcourt and drove for the go-ahead layup with 3.4 seconds left in the second OT for a 134-132 victory.

Charlotte seemed extra motivated coming out of the gates, jumping out to a 35-17 lead in the first quarter behind 15 points from Lamb and 10 from Zeller. The Hornets never trailed in the game.

The Nets didn't help themselves, shooting 24 percent in the opening quarter.

But Brooklyn would battle back to cut the lead to five midway through the fourth quarter behind 11 points from Shabazz Napier. That's about when Parker, an 18-year veteran, took over, scoring on mid-range jumpers and drives to hole. Parker shot 8 of 10 from the field in the fourth quarter.

Nets: DeMarre Carroll had 15 points off the bench. ... Allowed 54 points in the paint. ... Shot 4 of 27 from 3-point range.

Hornets: The team honored longtime broadcaster Steve Martin at halftime for his 30 years of service. ... Nic Batum and Marvin Williams, two of the most composed Hornets players, both picked up rare technical fouls in the third quarter.

Nets: Visit Bucks on Saturday.

Hornets: Visit Wizards on Saturday night.

