METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton says Teddy Bridgewater will start New Orleans' regular-season finale Sunday against Carolina.

The decision announced Friday afternoon allows starter Drew Brees to rest for playoffs with the Saints already having wrapped up the top seed in the NFC.

Bridgewater has appeared in just four games this season and has thrown only one pass, which was incomplete. Now the former first-round draft choice by Minnesota is set to assume his first prominent role in a regular-season game since 2015. A major knee injury has sidelined Bridgewater nearly all of the last two seasons.

Payton says Bridgewater has "looked sharp all week," and has made some "pretty special" throws during practices this season.

Payton hasn't gone into detail about other playing-time decisions Sunday. But the Saints have ruled out offensive linemen Terron Armstead (chest), Larry Warford (knee) and Jermon Bushrod (hamstring) on Friday's injury report.

