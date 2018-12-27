HOBART, Australia (AP) — Wild Oats XI won the 74th Sydney to Hobart yacht race on Friday, claiming line honors for the ninth time.

The Mark Richards-skipped super maxi crossed the line in Hobart shortly after 8 a.m. local time (2100 GMT Thursday) after taking the lead from defending line honors champion Comanche before sunrise.

The win comes after Wild Oats XI was stripped of line honors in last year's race, with a rule breach and time penalty handing victory to Comanche.

Three other super maxis followed Wild Oats XI into Constitution Dock in Hobart. Black Jack was second, about 28 minutes behind, followed by Comanche in third and Infotrack fourth.

As Comanche led the group of four down the Tasmanian east coast overnight, Wild Oats XI took a more easterly track, swinging in and sailing past the challengers before sunrise. The move paid off, with the super maxi swinging in and taking the lead as the yachts prepared to round Tasman Island.

In a post on the team's Facebook page, Wild Oats XI said it had been a "tough few years for us," with the team's hopes dashed by early retirements in 2015 and 2016, and the death of yacht owner Bob Oatley in 2016.

"What a win. We've done it ... never before in the 74-year history of this race have four maxis battled it out like this throughout the race and in the Derwent," the team said.

This year's fleet in the 628-nautical mile race was reduced to 80 yachts from the starting 85.

Comanche, skippered by Jim Cooney, set the race record of 1 day, 9 hours, 15 minutes, 24 seconds while winning last year.

Wild Oats XI's time on Friday was 1 day, 19 hours, 11 minutes, 14 seconds.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of the 1998 race where six sailors died after the fleet was hit by a large storm.

