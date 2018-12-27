WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand athlete William "Bill" Bailey, who held now-obscure world records in 20,000 meter and one hour running events, has died aged 84, Athletics New Zealand said.

Bailey died on Christmas Day and no cause of death has yet been released.

At the time he broke the records they had a higher status than today and were held by the Czech legend Emil Zatopek.

Bailey broke both marks in the same race in Auckland in 1963. In one hour he covered 12 miles, 960 yards, seven inches or 20.19 kilometers.

In 2013 he remembered "there was no doubt in my mind that I was going to do it on that particular day. When it finished and everyone had gone home I thought I better go home and mow the lawns."

Bailey competed in the 5,000m at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and at Commonwealth Games in 1954, 1958, 1962 and 1966.