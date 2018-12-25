Football great David Beckham has shared a cheeky Instagram picture - sending his 52.8 million followers into meltdown.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder posted a shirtless photo for some chestnut roasting ahead of Christmas. Wearing only a pair of antlers, Beckham captioned the picture of him perched in front of a fire: "Good Morning and Happy Christmas Eve. Can you tell I'm slightly excited... chestnuts roasting on an open fire and all that."

The post has had over 2.4 million likes and has been shared almost 17,000 times.

Beckham, 43, earlier shared another image of him in an ice bath.

Last month, the father of five came under fire for posting a photo that showed him kissing his daughter Harper on the lips.

Beckham received a barrage of abuse online over the photo which has divided those who say it's merely a sweet snap between a dad and his daughter, and others who say it's just plain creepy.

The photo showed Beckham giving Harper, 7, a smooch as they ice skate in front of a Christmas tree.

"Christmas is coming. Let's go skate," Beckham wrote.

Instagram users were divided on the kiss. "How can you kiss this little girl on her lips," one said, while another piped in, "This is not right!" and a third said, "Not on lips. Cheeks is OK."

Not surprisingly, noted provocateur Piers Morgan also chimed in, tweeting, "It is a bit weird."

It is a bit weird. https://t.co/48NvXdONot — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 27, 2018

But Beckham got support from fellow famous dads such as actor Ryan Reynolds, who liked the post.

American football star Tom Brady also weighed in, commenting, "Dad and daughter. So sweet!"

Brady, of course, has experience in the area; the New England Patriots star was lambasted earlier this year when he kissed his son Jack, then 10, on the lips in the documentary Tom vs. Time.

Many other fans also offered their support. "He's her dad and she's his daughter," one person wrote. "Why do people have to look too far into things? Not everything has a sinister motive! She's a little girl clearly comfortable, happy and having a lovely time with her dad. Innocent and lovely."