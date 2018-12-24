OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 30 points and hit the go-ahead layup with 14 seconds remaining to help the Minnesota Timberwolves defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-112 on Sunday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 18 points and Robert Covington added 13 for the Timberwolves.

Oklahoma City's Paul George scored 31 points, but he missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have won it. Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Thunder, who had won four straight, including a victory at Utah on Saturday night.

The Timberwolves led for most of the first half, but the Thunder rallied and took a 63-53 lead into the break. George, who sat out part of the first quarter with two fouls, scored 15 points in the second.

Minnesota outscored Oklahoma City 33-17 in the third quarter to take an 86-80 advantage into the fourth. The Timberwolves pushed the lead up to 10 as Westbrook returned to action with about eight minutes remaining. George hit a jumper to tie it at 104 with just under three minutes left in regulation to set up the finish.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: G Derrick Rose sat out with a sore left ankle. He left Friday's game against San Antonio in the second quarter and did not return. ... Wiggins scored 15 points in the first quarter. ... F Dario Saric was called for a technical foul in the second quarter.

Thunder: Steven Adams fell to the ground after getting hit with an inadvertent knee to the groin area by Towns in the second quarter. The play was reviewed, but nothing was called on Towns. ... Starting G Terrance Ferguson left the game in the first half due to illness and did not return. ... Westbrook fouled out with 7.3 seconds to play.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: At Chicago on Wednesday.

Thunder: At Houston on Tuesday.

