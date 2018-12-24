x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Tennessee 25, Washington 16

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Baltimore 22, L.A. Chargers 10

Cleveland 26, Cincinnati 18

Jacksonville 17, Miami 7

Indianapolis 28, N.Y. Giants 27

Dallas 27, Tampa Bay 20

New England 24, Buffalo 12

Atlanta 24, Carolina 10

Minnesota 27, Detroit 9

Philadelphia 32, Houston 30

Green Bay 44, N.Y. Jets 38, OT

L.A. Rams 31, Arizona 9

Chicago 14, San Francisco 9

New Orleans 31, Pittsburgh 28

Kansas City at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Denver at Oakland, 8:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.