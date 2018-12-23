INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Luck hooked up with Chester Rogers for a 1-yard TD pass with 55 seconds left Sunday to give the Colts their only lead of the game and a 28-27 win over the New York Giants.

Indy (9-6) has won eight of nine to keep itself in the playoff hunt heading into the regular-season finale at Tennessee. The Colts, who won their last six home games after starting 0-2, would win the AFC South with a victory over the Titans and a loss by the Houston Texans. Indianapolis would also earn a wild card if they beat Tennessee and Baltimore loses.

The Giants (5-10) lost their second straight — on a day they committed too many late miscues.

After driving to the Colts' 7-yard line early in the fourth quarter, New York wound up settling for a 27-yard field goal that kept it a one-possession game at 27-21.

Advertisement

On the final drive, linebacker Tae Davis was called for pass interference on third-and-3 and cornerback B.W. Webb was called for pass interference in the end zone. Eventually, Luck made the Giants pay with the easy score to Rogers.

New York's last gasp ended when Eli Manning was picked off on a deep ball over the middle.

Luck was 31 of 47 for 357 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Rogers had seven receptions for 54 yards and T.Y. Hilton caught seven passes for 138 yards.

Manning finished 25 of 53 for 309 yards and one touchdown. Saquon Barkley rushed 21 times for 43 yards and a TD while catching five passes for 34 yards. Sterling Shepard had six receptions for 113 yards.

For most of the day, it sure didn't look like things would end well for Indy.

Manning took advantage of the Colts' early mistakes.

After forcing three-and-outs on each of Indy's first two possessions, a first for the Giants this season, Barkley scored on a 1-yard run and Scott Simonson caught a 3-yard TD pass from Manning to give New York a 14-0 lead. Curtis Riley then picked off Luck in the end zone to snuff out Indy's first scoring chance.

The Colts finally answered with Nyheim Hines' 1-yard TD run to make it 14-7. The Giants closed out the half with a 40-yard field goal from Aldrick Rosas for a 17-7 lead.

Luck changed everything in the second half.

His 55-yard pass to T.Y. Hilton set up a 2-yard TD pass to Dontrelle Inman. After Manning scored on a 1-yard run with 3:42 left in the third quarter, Luck answered with a 74-yard drive that ended with Marlon Mack scoring on a 3-yard run to get the Colts within 24-21.

INJURY REPORT

Giants: Odell Beckham Jr. (quad) missed his third straight game and linebacker Alec Ogletree sat out with a concussion. ... Defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. left on the first series of the game with an injured calf and did not return. ... Tight end Rhett Ellison left in the third quarter with a concussion and did not return.

Colts: Safety Clayton Geathers (knee), middle linebacker Anthony Walker (shoulder) and right guard Mark Glowinski (ankle) were all ruled out before the game. ... Center Ryan Kelly (neck) and Pro Bowl tight end Eric Ebron (concussion) both left in the first half. Neither returned. ... Cornerbacks Kenny Moore III and Quincy Wilson walked off on successive plays in the third quarter with undisclosed injuries.

UP NEXT

Giants: Head home to try and spoil NFC East champion Dallas' regular-season finale next Sunday.

Colts: Put their playoff hopes on the line next Sunday at Tennessee.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL