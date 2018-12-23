VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored with 1:32 left in the third period and Laurent Brossoit made 40 saves for his first shutout as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Vancouver Canucks 1-0 on Saturday night.

Scheifele scored his 22nd of the season from the left face-off dot on a give-and-go play with defenseman Dustin Byfuglien.

Brossoit's shutout is his first in 38 NHL games.

The Jets have won 11 of their last 13 games. The victory was Winnipeg's eighth straight victory over the Canucks.

The Canucks lost in regulation for just the second time in nine games (6-2-1).

Vancouver goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 22 shots.

Brossoit showed his quickness in the first period, sticking out a pad to stop a wrist shot by Josh Leivo, and then he blocked Elias Pettersson's attempt on the rebound.

Midway through the second period, with Vancouver pressing on a power play, Brossoit dragged his leg in front of Alexander Edler's shot from the point through traffic.

Markstrom wasn't as busy, but still needed to be sharp. With just 51 seconds left in the first period he slid across his net to block a shot by Scheifele on a Jets power play.

There were loud boos in the third period when Winnipeg defenseman Ben Chairot hit Vancouver's Tyler Motte with what looked like a high stick. No penalty was called on the play.

NOTES: Edler played his 782nd game to surpass Harold Snepts for the most by a Canucks defenseman. .. Second-period shots were 17-7 in favor of Vancouver. . Early in the first period, Byfuglien blasted a slap shot that hit forward Blake Wheeler in the midsection. Wheeler needed help getting to the bench and headed to the dressing room. He returned later in the period. .. Winnipeg center Andrew Copp missed his 10th straight game with an upper-body injury but is expected to return after the Christmas break.

