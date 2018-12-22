MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Crystal Palace put three goals past defending champion Manchester City, including a stunning strike by Andros Townsend, to win 3-2 on Saturday in the biggest upset of the English Premier League so far.

City fell four points behind leader Liverpool with one round to go before the midway stage of the campaign.

Palace hadn't won a league game at City since 1990 and went behind to a header from Ilkay Gundogan in the 27th minute.

Jeffrey Schlupp equalized for the visitors in the 33rd before a magnificent long-range dipping shot from Townsend into the top-right corner put Palace ahead two minutes later.

Luka Milivojevic converted a penalty in the 51st after a foul by Kyle Walker on Max Meyer as Palace led 3-1.

Palace had a nervous finish after City substitute Kevin De Bruyne made it 3-2 in the 85th with an apparent cross which goalkeeper Vicente Guaita couldn't keep out. Gabriel Jesus headed over the bar as City went close to grabbing a point but Roy Hodgson's team successfully held out.

