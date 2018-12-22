BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Leaders from the Balkans have discussed ways to bolster Serbia's bid to join the European Union.

The leaders from Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia met in the Serbian capital of Belgrade Saturday as part of a regular regional initiative.

Of the four, Serbia is looking to join the others in the EU.

Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila says help should be given to help Serbia's bid. Romania takes over the EU's rotating presidency on Jan. 1. for six months.

Advertisement

Officials say the meeting also focused on creating better transport links and cooperation on issues such as migration and energy.

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic also said agreement was reached to form a commission to prepare a joint bid to host soccer's European Championship in 2028 or the World Cup in 2030.