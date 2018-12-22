COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin overcame a rare error in World Cup slalom on Saturday to lead the first run by just 0.04 seconds.

Shiffrin lost speed through a combination of gates but made up time lower down the Courchevel course to edge ahead of Petra Vlhova.

Slovakia's Vlhova was runner-up to Shiffrin in the first two slaloms this season.

If she wins, Shiffrin will tie the World Cup women's record of 35 career slalom wins held by her childhood idol Marlies Schild.

Schild's younger sister, Bernadette, was third-fastest Saturday with 0.26 to make up on Shiffrin in the second leg.

Race conditions on a sunny, clear day were much improved from a giant slalom through falling snow Friday that was Shiffrin's 49th World Cup win in all disciplines.

