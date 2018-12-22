TORONTO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard matched his season high with 37 points, helping the Toronto Raptors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-110 on Friday night.

OG Anunoby equaled his career high with 21 points as the Raptors improved their NBA-leading record to 25-9. Pascal Siakam had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Fred VanVleet scored 14 points.

The short-handed Raptors won their second straight despite injuries to three starters. Guard Kyle Lowry missed his fourth straight game because of a sore left thigh, and center Serge Ibaka was sidelined by a sore right knee for the second straight game. Guard Danny Green was shelved by a sore left knee after starting Toronto's first 33 games.

Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points for Cleveland, and Larry Nance Jr. had 16 points and 12 rebounds. The Cavaliers lost for the fourth time in five games.

HORNETS 98, PISTONS 86

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Marvin Williams made a career-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, leading the Hornets to their third victory over the Pistons this season.

The 32-year-old Williams finished 7 of 11 from 3-point range. Kemba Walker had 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting and hit two 3-pointers down the stretch to seal Charlotte's second straight win at home.

Andre Drummond had 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Pistons, who shot 39 percent from the floor and scored their fewest points of the season.

