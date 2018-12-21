NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks say Kristaps Porzingis' left knee is healing well from a torn ACL and he'll be re-evaluated in mid-February.

Knicks President Steve Mills says Porzingis is doing some individual work on the court. The evaluation in two months will determine if the All-Star forward can advance to team drills and activities.

Mills says Friday the Knicks are pleased with Porzingis' progress so far but won't know until that next round of testing whether he'll play this season.

Porzingis was hurt on Feb. 6 after landing following a dunk in a game against Milwaukee. Mills says the Latvian forward and the team will determine together when he is ready to return.