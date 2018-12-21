COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany is leading after the first run of a World Cup giant slalom, with the top six separated by less than three tenths of a second.

With snow falling and overcast conditions, Rebensburg finished in 1 minute, 2.29 seconds on Friday. She is 0.08 ahead of Stephanie Brunner of Austria and American Mikaela Shiffrin, the reigning Olympic champion in the discipline and the overall World Cup leader.

Tessa Worley recovered from injury to take fourth place, 0.11 behind Rebensburg and just ahead of Ragnhild Mowinckel and Federica Brignone.

Rebensburg, the 2010 Olympic GS champion, is looking for her 15th win in the discipline. That would leave her alone in third place in the all-time standings.

Shiffrin won a giant slalom as well as a parallel slalom last year in Courchevel.

Worley triumphed in the first GS of the season and Brignone won the other.

