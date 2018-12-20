NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Travis Scott is in talks to perform at the Super Bowl halftime in Atlanta, The Associated Press has learned.

A person familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak about the topic publicly, told The AP that Scott is close to signing on to perform at Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The person confirmed that Scott will headline Pepsi's pre-Super Bowl concert on Feb. 1 in Atlanta, two days before the Super Bowl.

Controversy has surrounded the halftime show since NFL player Colin Kaepernick said he would not stand for the national anthem in protest of racial discrimination against blacks in the United States two years ago. Some musicians have reconsidered performing at the Super Bowl as a result, and Rihanna and Jay-Z were among the stars who reportedly said no to performing at halftime show.

The person said Pepsi, which sponsors the halftime show, brought Scott to the NFL, which is in talks with the rapper. Scott, 26, has had an uber-successful year with his latest album "Astroworld," one of the year's top releases. It features the No. 1 hit, "Sicko Mode," and recently earned Scott three Grammy nominations.

Maroon 5 has been rumored to headline the halftime show, though their representatives or the NFL have not officially confirmed the news.

Representatives for Scott and the NFL didn't immediately return emails seeking comment.