ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — LeMarcus Aldridge scored 20 points and five San Antonio players scored in double figures as the Spurs rolled to a 129-90 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

The Spurs, the NBA's leading 3-point shooting team, went 12 of 19 from behind the arc and 50 for 77 overall (64.9 percent) to win for the sixth time in seven games. San Antonio shot 69 percent through the first three quarter and led 104-77 heading into the final period.

Marco Belinelli came off the bench and scored 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting, and DeMar DeRozan and Bryan Forbes added 17 points each.

D.J. Augustin led Orlando with 17 points. Rookie center Mo Bamba had seven points, eight rebounds and two blocks in his first NBA start.

Aaron Gordon, who had 26 points in the Magic's win at San Antonio on Nov. 4, went scoreless in the first half and finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Forbes, Belinelli and Davis Bertans combined for eight 3-pointers to help the Spurs (17-15) take a 20-point lead in the first 16 minutes.

Rudy Gay finished a 9-0 run with a dunk late in the first half, stretching San Antonio's lead to 60-35.

The Magic never cut their deficit to less than 17 points in the second half.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Forbes, who was 2 for 13 from 3-point range in the preceding three games, was 3 for 3 in the first nine minutes and had 13 points. ... The Spurs held a sixth straight opponent under 100 points. ... Although nobody had more than seven rebounds, the Spurs had a 45-33 advantage.

Magic: C Nikola Vucevic missed his first game of the season due to the birth of his son, Filip, on Monday. ... F Jonathon Simmons sprained his ankle in the third quarter and did not return . ... The Magic have not won in Orlando since Nov. 18, although they were officially the "home" team in two wins at Mexico City last week.

UP NEXT

Spurs: At home against Minnesota on Friday night.

Magic: At Chicago on Friday night.

