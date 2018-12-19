NEW YORK (AP) — D'Angelo Russell had 22 points and a career high-tying 13 assists against his former team, and the Brooklyn Nets ran the NBA's longest winning streak to six games by beating the Los Angeles Lakers 115-110 on Tuesday night.

Joe Harris added 19 points and Spencer Dinwiddie scored 18 for the Nets, who last won six in a row from March 25 to April 3, 2015. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson finished with 17 points and Jared Dudley made some big baskets down the stretch to score 13.

LeBron James bounced back from his lowest-scoring game of the season with 36 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, but the Lakers finished 1-3 on their road trip. Kyle Kuzma had 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Lonzo Ball scored 23.

Brooklyn continued its recovery from an eight-game skid by holding on in front of a loud, large crowd that alternated cheering when the Lakers seized the momentum and when the Nets regained it.

NUGGETS 126, MAVERICKS 118

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 32 points and 16 rebounds, Jamal Murray dished out a career-high 15 assists and Denver extended its home winning streak to seven games by beating Dallas.

At 21-9, the Nuggets matched the 1976-77 squad for the best start through 30 games in the franchise's NBA history. They also remain on top of the Western Conference by percentage points over Golden State. This is rarefied air for the Nuggets: The last time they had played more than 25 games and were alone in first place in the conference was March 1977.

Murray contributed 22 points for the injury-depleted Nuggets, including 10 in the fourth quarter.

Luka Doncic had a big game for Dallas with 23 points and a career-best 12 assists, while Harrison Barnes scored 30. The Mavericks hit 15 3-pointers against the NBA's top long-range defense.

CAVALIERS 92, PACERS 91

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Larry Nance Jr.'s buzzer-beating tip-in for Cleveland snapped Indiana's seven-game winning streak.

Nance finished with 15 points and a career-high 16 rebounds in the Cavaliers' third road win of the season. Rodney Hood scored 17 to lead Cleveland (8-23).

The Pacers (20-11) were led by Domantas Sabonis' 17 points, but they never took control long enough to pull away. Victor Oladipo missed two free throws with 9.5 seconds left, failing to extend Indiana's 91-90 lead.

HAWKS 118, WIZARDS 110

ATLANTA (AP) — Jeremy Lin scored 12 of his 16 points in the final period and Atlanta overcame Bradley Beal's 29 points for Washington.

Seven players scored in double figures to help the last-place Hawks (7-23) stop a three-game skid. John Collins had 20 points and 13 rebounds, while rookie Trae Young scored 19.

Lin's big fourth quarter included a dribble fake that sent Thomas Satoransky falling backward, leaving Lin open for a jumper and a 103-93 lead. Lin added a layup on Atlanta's next possession.

Trevor Ariza started at forward and had 19 points in his return to the Wizards. Beal grabbed 10 rebounds.

The 33-year-old Ariza was acquired from Phoenix in a trade announced Monday.

