ATLANTA (AP) — Jeremy Lin scored 12 of his 16 points in the final period and the Atlanta Hawks overcame Bradley Beal's 29 points for a 118-110 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Seven players scored in double figures to help the last-place Hawks (7-23) stop a three-game skid. John Collins had 20 points and 13 rebounds, while rookie Trae Young scored 19.

Lin's big fourth quarter included a dribble fake that sent Thomas Satoransky falling backward, leaving Lin open for a jumper and a 103-93 lead. Lin added a layup on Atlanta's next possession.

Trevor Ariza started at forward and had 19 points in his return to the Wizards. Beal grabbed 10 rebounds.

Kevin Huerter's 3-pointer pushed Atlanta's lead to 113-98. Ariza hit two late 3s to cut it to 116-109, but the Wizards never made another serious threat.

Washington guard John Wall, coming off his 40 points and 14 assists in a 128-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night, was scoreless in the first half and finished with 15 points.

The Hawks scored the first 10 points and didn't give up the lead until Washington opened the second half with six straight points, including Wall's first points on a short jumper to tie it at 58. Wall's assist set up Thomas Bryant's go-ahead basket for the Wizards' first lead.

Following an 82-all tie entering the final period, a jam by Collins gave Atlanta a 95-88 lead.

The 33-year-old Ariza was acquired from the Phoenix Suns for forward Kelly Oubre Jr. and guard Austin Rivers in a trade announced Monday. Ariza played for Washington during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.

There was another Washington reunion. Wizards guard Chasson Randle, waived on Nov. 12, was re-signed to a one-year deal and had seven points. Randle filled the roster spot that opened with the trade for Ariza.

TIP-INS

Wizards: F Otto Porter Jr. (right knee) missed his fourth straight game. ... F Markieff Morris had seven points and was not listed on the team's injury report after leaving the win over the Lakers with a neck issue. ... C Dwight Howard, an Atlanta native and resident, was with the team for his first road game since back surgery last month. He said he will continue his rehab in Atlanta.

Hawks: Collins had another productive game after averaging 22.7 points and 12.4 rebounds in his previous seven. ... Dewayne Dedmon had 13 points and 10 rebounds. .... G Kent Bazemore was fined $10,000 for throwing the ball into the stands and receiving a technical foul in Sunday's loss at Brooklyn. He had 13 points.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Play at Houston on Wednesday night.

Hawks: Play at New York on Friday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports