BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says defender Thomas Vermaelen has injured a muscle in his right leg and will be sidelined for a month.
Vermaelen injured his leg during Barcelona's 5-0 win at Levante on Sunday.
That leaves Barcelona with Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet as its only center backs, with Samuel Umtiti also sidelined while recovering from a left-knee injury.
Barcelona hosts Celta Vigo on Saturday in the Spanish league before a two-week winter break.
Vermaelen should be fit by the time Barcelona plays its Champions League round-of-16 tie against Lyon in February.
The 33-year old Belgian's career has been plagued by injuries. He has made six appearances for Barcelona this season.
