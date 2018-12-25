Sixty years after Pele, Kylian Mbappe became only the second teenager to score a goal in a World Cup final — and Associated Press photographers were on hand to document that moment and hundreds of others across the sporting landscape.

Mbappe helped his France team win the final, but he also showed his speed and skill throughout the tournament in Russia.

Pictures from the World Cup feature prominently in the list of AP sports photos from around Europe and Africa in 2018, but others also made their mark.

There is Formula One, tennis, cricket and rugby, as well as a picture of American gymnast Simone Biles awaiting yet another world championship gold medal.

Advertisement

England's Anthony Watson, left, and Ireland's Rob Kearney try to catch the ball during a Six Nations clash. Photo / AP

Czech Republic's Krystof Kryzl crashes during the first run of an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom in Germany. Photo / AP

England soccer fans react after England national soccer team lost the semifinal match between Croatia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup, in Hyde Park, London. Photo / AP

World champion Simone Biles of the U.S. waits for the medal ceremony as the light bounces off a Russian gymnasts suit in Doha. Photo / AP

Monaco's Han-Noah Massengo heads the ball during a Group A Champions League soccer match. Photo / AP

Italy's Oliveiro Troia, second left, and Italy's Marco Marcato, third from left, receive blessing at the Grotto of the Apparitions prior to the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France. Photo / AP

An unidentified athlete makes his trial jump at the ski jump in Bischofshofen, Austria. Photo / AP

Mclaren driver Fernando Alonso of Spain, top, goes over the top of Sauber driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco. Photo / AP

Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia steers his car during the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix. Photo / AP

Belgium's Vincent Kompany jumps for the ball in front of Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima at the Football World Cup. Photo / AP

Spain's Rafael Nadal jumps in a corridor before his men's final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Austria's Dominic Thiem at Roland Garros. Photo / AP

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with fans after winning the Champions League Final soccer match. Photo / AP

Tiger Woods of the US chips on to the 6th green during a fourball match on the opening day of the 42nd Ryder Cup. Photo / AP

Wrestlers fight during a wrestling charity gala in Ivry-sur-Seine, south of Paris, France. Photo / AP

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris lifts the trophy after France won 4-2 during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup. Photo / AP

England's Jonny Bairstow and England's James Anderson run off the pitch as sudden heavy rain starts at a test at Lord's. Photo / AP

Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam makes an attempt in the shot put of the heptathlon at the European Athletics Championships. Photo / AP

France's Kylian Mbappe runs with the ball during the semifinal match between France and Belgium. Photo / AP

England's Harry Kane tries to control the ball during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England. Photo / AP