PERTH, Australia (AP) — Australia took control of the second cricket test against India as Usman Khawaja and skipper Tim Paine took the lead to 233 runs at lunch on the penultimate day at the Perth Stadium on Monday.

Resuming the day on 132-4, Australia took lunch on 190-4 with Khawaja and Paine unbeaten on 67 and 37 runs respectively. Australia batted cautiously over the two hours to add 58 runs and deny India a breakthrough.

After Australia was dismissed for 326 in its first innings, offspinner Nathan Lyon took 5-67 to restrict India to 283 all out, and secure an all important 43-run lead.

The Indian innings was built around skipper Virat Kholi's sixth centuury in Australia — 123 runs in more than six hours.

Khawaja and Paine weathered the deteriorating pitch and some menacing Indian fast bowling to lift Australia from 85-3.

Khawaja anchored the innings with a watchful half century and has so far batted for 4 1/2 hours, hitting five fours off 195 balls.

India was left to rue the missed opportunity of playing a specialist spinner and had to make do with the part time offspin of Hanuma Vihari who bowled 14 overs without success.

Paine has batted for 2 1/2 hours for his 113-ball 37 runs including four boundaries.

Swing bowler Mohammed Shami has taken 2-30 while there is a wicket apiece for Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

