NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Tuch buried a sharp-angled shot just over two minutes into overtime, giving the Vegas Golden Knights a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers on Sunday.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 27 shots in his 423rd career victory, which moved him into a tie with Tony Esposito for ninth on the NHL's wins list.

Paul Stastny, Reilly Smith and William Carrier scored for Vegas, which extended its points streak to four straight games.

Chris Kreider, Brady Skjei and Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers, and Kevin Hayes had three assists. Henrik Lundqvist made 37 saves as New York dropped its third consecutive home game, all after regulation.

FLAMES 7, BLUES 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau and Alan Quine each scored twice, and Calgary beat St. Louis.

The Flames have won eight of nine and lead the Western Conference with 46 points. Matthew Tkachuk, Elias Lindholm and Mark Giordano also scored, and David Rittich made 26 saves.

Calgary scored four times on its first 15 shots in the opening period and cruised to improve to 12-2-1 in its past 15.

Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bozak scored for St. Louis, which was trying for its first three-game winning streak of the season.

SABRES 4, BRUINS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Jeff Skinner tucked the winning goal past Tuukka Rask with 3:13 remaining for his second score of the night, and Buffalo beat Boston.

Skinner's team-leading 24th goal came off a feed behind the net from Jack Eichel, who had two goals and two assists in his return to Boston. Eichel grew up in nearby North Chelmsford and starred at Boston University.

Eichel added an empty-net goal with 24.2 seconds left. Linus Ullmark had 35 saves for the Sabres (20-9-5), who had lost six of eight.

Steven Kampfer and Torey Krug scored and Rask made 23 saves for Boston (17-12-4).

HURRICANES 3, COYOTES 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Warren Foegele scored his first goal since October, Petr Mrazek made 23 saves in his first shutout of the season and Carolina beat Arizona.

Defenseman Calvin de Haan had two assists for the Hurricanes, who won for only the second time in seven games this month.

Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho also scored for Carolina.

