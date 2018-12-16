The second test hangs in the balance after three day's of play as Australia crawled to stumps at 4/132, giving them a lead of 175.

India opened proceedings on a cracking day of Test cricket with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane looking to push their partnership and bring the Aussie lead down.

Nathan Lyon however had other ideas and sent Rahane packing with only the third ball of the day with a delivery that didn't turn.

But a constant thorn in the Australian's side was Indian skipper Kohli who put on a batting masterclass as he brought up seventh Test century against Australia — and his sixth Down Under — his 18th as captain and his 11th ton in all forms of international cricket in 2018.

Often under fire for his vocal celebrations in the field but he had the perfect response to his critics after bringing up his milestone. Without hinting at a smile, he pointed at his bat and make a talking motion with his hand, indicating his willow was doing the talking now.

But then came the most controversial moment of the entire series which divided cricketing fans across the globe.

A delivery from Pat Cummins drew Kohli forward and a flying edge found its way into the hands of a diving Peter Handscomb.

The on-field umpires gave a soft signal of out before sending the call upstairs to confirm the catch. There was no conclusive evidence to overturn the decision so Kohli was sent back to the sheds for 123.

A furious Kohli walked off the field, but the moment clearly got the better of him and his temper boiled over when the Australian second innings got underway.

India were bundled out for 283, shy of the Aussies' total by 43 runs, thanks to the brilliant bowling of Lyon who claimed 5/67 on a wicket the Indian's opted against bringing in a full time spinner.

He joins Muttiah Muralitharan as the only other bowler in history to grab five wickets against India seven times in Tests.

After an opening stand of 112 in the first innings, Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris started in comfortable fashion on day three before Finch was rocked by a thunderbolt that cracked into his right index finger.

The painful blow saw the opener retire hurt and sent to the hospital for scans on the finger, thankfully for the Australian's he was cleared of a serious injury.

Finch apparently cleared of serious injury. He still has a very sore index finger that India will keep trying to hit, though #AUSvIND — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) December 16, 2018

The final session of the day didn't go as Australia would have planned after Finch was driven away from the ground.

Harris opted to leave a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah that clattered into the top of off stump before Shaun Marsh edged behind to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant for five from an attempted hook shot.

Things didn't get any prettier for the Aussies when Travis Head played the exact same shot that brought about his undoing in the first innings.

A chirpy Indian fielding group went to a new level when skipper Tim Paine strolled to the crease with Kohli leading the charge.

Barrages of chatter were thrown in the direction of Paine and Usman Khawaja as the tourists looked to gain any advantage they could.

But the antics of Kohli drew the ire of Australian cricketing great Mike Hussey who teed off on the star batsman, while the Daily Telegraph went as far a labelling the Indian skipper petulant.

"Virat Kohli is out of control out there. He is revving up the crowd and he is going nuts when they take a wicket," Hussey said in commentary for Macquarie Sports Radio.

"I don't like his attitude at the moment."

Australian spin bowler Nathan Lyon said Kohli's antics didn't concern him.

"Virat Kohli is a great player. He plays on emotion, we all know that. To be honest, I'm not really concerned how Virat reacts or the way he conducts himself."

"Tim just asked him where he was going for dinner," Lyon told Fox Sports.

"I've played enough cricket against Virat to know what he's like.

"Virat's Virat.

"Virat Kohli is a great player. He plays on emotion.

"I'm not worried about what he's doing or India's doing."

Moody: "Virat Kohli has lost all control of his emotions today. It might be because he is still angry about his dismissal." #AUSvIND — Macquarie Sports Radio (@MacquarieSport) December 16, 2018

I love kohli. Favourite cricketer. But if warner or the Aussie’s carried on like him, they’d be run out of town. — Tom Browne (@TomBrowne7) December 16, 2018

Australia will enter the fourth day's play hopeful of piling on the runs and setting the Indian side an insurmountable chase.

With five wickets in hand and the possibility of Finch returning to the crease, things are looking up for the Aussies and their hopes of levelling the series. It all just relies on the batting attack and keeping their heads when it matters most.

On a pitch that has continually thrown up question marks to the batsmen, India's bowlers will be keen to topple the remaining batters and limit the run chase to try and take the 2-0 series lead.