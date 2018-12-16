Rugby is known as a sport usually played in all conditions but Romanian club Timisoara took that a step too far this weekend.

Chris Boyd's Northampton made the 4345km round trip for their Challenge Cup European fixture, only to discover Timisoara's pitch completely covered in snow and unfit for action.

Heavy snow rendered the pitch at the Dan Paltinisanu Stadium unplayable, leaving referee Joy Neville with no option but to cancel the fixture.

And with snow continuing to fall in Romania, no alternative options were available to play the match.

The Northampton Saints squad and management team have returned to England.

The match result will be the subject of a review by EPCR which will take place in the coming days.

"While we're disappointed of course that we've made the journey and not been able to play in Romania, our thanks go to the Saints supporters who have travelled here in outstanding numbers," said Northampton Saints chief executive Mark Darbon. "We are very grateful to them as ever for their dedication. Unfortunately the weather won out today."